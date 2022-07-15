Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 546 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,335. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

