Barclays Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $95.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

