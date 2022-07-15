Barclays Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.07.

NYSE DFS opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after acquiring an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

