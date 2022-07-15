Barclays Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $180.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.90.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.30. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

