Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €773.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €773.00 ($773.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($645.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($605.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($670.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($630.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($660.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of KER stock opened at €496.75 ($496.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €486.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €568.69. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

