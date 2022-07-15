Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Raised to €9.40 at Barclays

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.40 ($9.40) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.80) to €6.00 ($6.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

