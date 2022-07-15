Bank of America Upgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $210.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

