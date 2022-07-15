Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.57. 1,009,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,451,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 118,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

