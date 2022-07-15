Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.13 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,193.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 545,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 503,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

