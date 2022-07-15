Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCH. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCH opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

