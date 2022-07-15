Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.49

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 26444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

