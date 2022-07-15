Banano Trading Up 0.6% This Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $94,195.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,907.63 or 1.00082127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,487,421 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

