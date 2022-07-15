BaaSid Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $201,633.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

