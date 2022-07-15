B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 267 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $143.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

