B. Riley Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $34.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SBCF opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

