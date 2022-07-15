Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $852.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

