Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Autoliv has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 585,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Autoliv by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

