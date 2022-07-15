Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $58,019.61 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADSK opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average is $210.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,027.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

