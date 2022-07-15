AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 118,992 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118,992 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $254,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $222,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 282,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.67. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

