Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 12600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a market capitalization of C$67.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 22.20.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)
Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.
