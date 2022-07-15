Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of £49.12 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

