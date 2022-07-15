Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).
The company has a market cap of £49.12 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Aura Energy Company Profile (LON:AURA)
Featured Articles
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.