Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

