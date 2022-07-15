Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 528,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

CL opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

