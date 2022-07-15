Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $11.80 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

