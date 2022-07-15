Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.10 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.74.

ATLKY stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

