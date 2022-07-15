Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. 147,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 764,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NYSE:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
