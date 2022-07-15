Asio Capital LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 487,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

