Asio Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 41,774 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 698,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

