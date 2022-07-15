Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Shares Up 26.9%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. 447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Get Asahi Intecc alerts:

Asahi Intecc Company Profile (OTC:AHICF)

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices in Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, China, and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Intecc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Intecc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.