Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.20.

NYSE:AJG opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

