Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $21.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,368,227 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

