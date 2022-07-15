Argon Market Capitalization Achieves $190,383.49 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $190,383.49 and $114,082.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 86,060,416 coins and its circulating supply is 80,263,323 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

