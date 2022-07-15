Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.