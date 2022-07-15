Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Shares Up 6.8%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.13). 4,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($3.87).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.70. The stock has a market cap of £96.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AREC)

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

