Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $101.42 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $101.42 million and $3.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00094296 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016789 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00286766 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00042428 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008319 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
