Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.14. Archrock shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 3,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $962,854.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,999,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,051,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 473,289 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

