Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $135.87

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Arch Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

