Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.85

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($67.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aperam from €51.00 ($51.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($57.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
