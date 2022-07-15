Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 560 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 66,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 582,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

