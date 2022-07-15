Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average is $174.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

