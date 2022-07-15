Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.