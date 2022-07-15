Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.50.
AND stock opened at C$49.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.58. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.