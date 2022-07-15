Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

AND stock opened at C$49.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.58. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.