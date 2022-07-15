Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $71.40

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.67 million, a PE ratio of -214.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

