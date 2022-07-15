Analysts Set Expectations for BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

BLU opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.59. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.46.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

