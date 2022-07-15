American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 209165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.
About American Manganese (CVE:AMY)
