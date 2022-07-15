American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 209165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

