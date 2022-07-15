American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.77. 936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,973,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.