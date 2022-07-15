Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HII stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.