Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 405 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,013,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 477,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.