Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,929 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 174,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of WES stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.17. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.32%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

