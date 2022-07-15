Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

